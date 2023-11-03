Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Second escaped Georgia inmate arrested in Fulton County, U.S. Marshals confirm

Marc Anderson
Marc Anderson(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another one of the four inmates who escaped from a central Georgia detention center in October has now been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed.

Marc Anderson was reportedly taken into custody in Fulton County. The effort involved several entities, including the Georgia State Patrol, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department. He was being held for aggravated assault.

According to U.S. Marshals, Anderson was found inside a unit at The Huntley Apartments in Buckhead around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Responding officers said no one else was found in the residence at the time. Authorities are investigating how Anderson was able to hide out in the apartment. The U.S. Marshal’s office said the unit may have been a short-term rental.

The Huntley Apartments
The Huntley Apartments(WANF)

Tymesha Ceiarra Timley, 32, was arrested in connection to hindering Anderson’s apprehension, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal. She is being held without bond in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Last week, U.S. Marshals also captured escapee Chavis Stokes in Montezuma, which is in Macon County.

Caption

Anderson and Stokes, alongside two other inmates, originally escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center on Oct. 16. Officials said the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger, which police later found in a Macon parking lot.

FBI Atlanta and other agencies are offering reward money for information about the other two inmates. Those still on the run include:

  • Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $17,000
  • Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained by the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. COMBINED REWARD AMOUNT: $22,000

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Police find getaway car used in escape of 4 Georgia inmates

VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates

Reward grows as manhunt continues for 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another chilly night ahead. Bring those plants in!
Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s tonight
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson set to resign
Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on...
LIVE BLOG: Charlie Adelson testifies before packed courtroom
Charlie Adelson testified in his own defense Thursday.
“This is insane,” Charlie Adelson claims he was extorted out of one third of a million dollars
A serious crash occurred Wednesday in Madison County, leaving one man dead and causing...
Semi collides with pedestrian on I-10 in Madison County

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia caused $447 million worth of damage to Florida farmers.
Florida lawmakers considering Idalia recovery, school vouchers in special session
The Florida legislature will convene for a special session on Monday.
Florida lawmakers considering Idalia recovery, school vouchers in special session
Florida State University’s College of Music presents their annual Florida Guitar Festival...
What’s Brewing - Florida Guitar Festival
Charlie Adelson answers questions during cross examination on Friday.
Defense rests its case in Charlie Adelson trial, closing arguments and jury deliberations to begin Monday