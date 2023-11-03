Students surprise band director’s kids with trick or treating while stuck in hotel on band trip

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Students from a Texas high school made sure their band director’s 3-year-old twins got to trick or treat, despite being stuck in a hotel room on Halloween night.

The Gatesville High School marching band was participating in a state competition in San Antonio over the holiday, where they were staying in hotel rooms.

Their band director, Jose Sanchez, had his 3-year-old twins with him, who would have been missing out on trick or treating if the students hadn’t stepped up.

“My kids in the band program here are the best kids, period,” Sanchez said.

The high schoolers had the idea to make Halloween special for the Sanchez twins, making sure they didn’t miss out on trick or treating just because they were away from home.

The students had the idea to buy candy and have the twins go door-to-door in the hotel to trick or treat in their costumes.

Jonah was dressed as Spiderman and Eleanor was dressed as a cat.

There are about 100 students in the band, so there was plenty of candy to go around.

Sanchez said the kind gesture from his students meant the world to him, especially because this was the first Halloween that his kids were old enough to really enjoy trick or treating.

“I spend so much time with other peoples’ children to help give them an education that I sacrifice a lot of time with my personal children, and the students of Gatesville ISD went above and beyond to make sure that my family had a wonderful time at Halloween,” Sanchez said.

The band has been gone every weekend since September for various competitions. They also practice before and after school, help run concessions stands on Thursday nights, and perform at Friday night football games.

Sanchez said Halloween night meant the world to him, being able to see his students and his twins enjoy an activity together.

“I always say that my band kids are my kids, and when there is a moment when my two sets of kids come together, it’s super special,” he said.

Sanchez said it’s hard spending so much time away from home, so the students’ idea for Halloween allowed him to enjoy the moment as a father.

“My family sometimes takes a back seat for my passion and the sake of my program, but it was nice in this instance to be a dad first,” he said.

