Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson releases statement following intent to resign announcement

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and City Commissioners also addressed her intent to resign
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City Attorney of Tallahassee, Cassandra Jackson, released a statement Friday afternoon, addressing her intent to resign from her position.

Jackson released the following statement below:

Jackson and the commission agreed that she will resign from her position as City Attorney on November 24, according to the agenda from the city’s next commission meeting on November 8.

She will continue to be employed by the City as an employee and consultant through June, 1, 2024 to “ensure a smooth transition.” Per her employment agreement, Jackson will report to the Interim or City Attorney in her new position.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey released a statement to WCTV Friday, addressing Jackson’s intent to resign, saying she has served the citizens “extremely well.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Cassandra for the past 5 years,” said Dailey. “She has served the citizens of Tallahassee extremely well. Upon the news of her retirement, I am very appreciative of the time she is providing which gives us plenty of time to provide a smooth transition for hiring a new city attorney.”

City Commissioners Jack Porter and Jeremy Matlow also released statements following Jackson’s intent to resign. Commissioner Porter stated it should be a “wake-up call.”

Commissioner Matlow released the following statement:

Jackson was appointed as City Attorney back in February 2018 and served as Deputy City Attorney for two years prior.

