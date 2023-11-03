Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson releases statement following intent to resign announcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City Attorney of Tallahassee, Cassandra Jackson, released a statement Friday afternoon, addressing her intent to resign from her position.

Jackson released the following statement below:

It has been the honor of my legal career of nearly 40 years to serve as Tallahassee’s City Attorney. Public service is one of the most admirable and rewarding of professions. I have served the public with the highest level of legal professionalism, knowledge and integrity throughout my career and will continue to do so. For personal reasons, I have requested that the City Commission amend my employment agreement to permit resignation as City Attorney and continued service in a legal advisory capacity until my planned retirement on June 1, 2024. City residents can be assured that I will leave the City of Tallahassee with a current legal staff that has extraordinary legal training and skill.

Jackson and the commission agreed that she will resign from her position as City Attorney on November 24, according to the agenda from the city’s next commission meeting on November 8.

She will continue to be employed by the City as an employee and consultant through June, 1, 2024 to “ensure a smooth transition.” Per her employment agreement, Jackson will report to the Interim or City Attorney in her new position.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey released a statement to WCTV Friday, addressing Jackson’s intent to resign, saying she has served the citizens “extremely well.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Cassandra for the past 5 years,” said Dailey. “She has served the citizens of Tallahassee extremely well. Upon the news of her retirement, I am very appreciative of the time she is providing which gives us plenty of time to provide a smooth transition for hiring a new city attorney.”

City Commissioners Jack Porter and Jeremy Matlow also released statements following Jackson’s intent to resign. Commissioner Porter stated it should be a “wake-up call.”

Cassandra Jackson’s exit as City Attorney should be a wake-up call to all who want good government and common decency at City Hall. The underlying issues are deeply concerning. They illuminate a trend we’ve long known about: favoritism to certain powerful development interests at the expense of the public interest, so much so that legal counsel is actively undermined by key City executives. They also reveal a deep spiritual malady at the heart of this Administration’s culture. Treating people with dignity and respect should not be controversial or political, it should be the everyday practice of local government professionals, especially those in leadership positions earning large public salaries.

Commissioner Matlow released the following statement:

This comes on the heels of an Assistant City Manager conspiring with developer’s attorneys to challenge her legal guidance while texting derogatory messages regarding her credentials and expertise. I’m sure the silence of the majority of the Commission as well as the refusal to vote to direct management to treat everyone with respect and dignity played a roll in the decision.

Jackson was appointed as City Attorney back in February 2018 and served as Deputy City Attorney for two years prior.

