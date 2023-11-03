Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Florida Guitar Festival

The student-ran festival takes place Friday, Nov. 3
Florida State University’s College of Music presents their annual Florida Guitar Festival Friday, Nov. 3.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Florida State University’s College of Music presents their annual Florida Guitar Festival Friday, Nov. 3.

The student-ran festival is set to host renowned artists from across the country, coming together to not only perform, but also teach.

Students and families will have opportunities to learn the ways of the classical guitar.

The festival is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. at the FSU College of Music.

