What’s Brewing - Florida Guitar Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Florida State University’s College of Music presents their annual Florida Guitar Festival Friday, Nov. 3.

The student-ran festival is set to host renowned artists from across the country, coming together to not only perform, but also teach.

Students and families will have opportunities to learn the ways of the classical guitar.

The festival is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. at the FSU College of Music.

