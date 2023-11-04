Drought conditions will continue to worsen this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another great weekend is underway across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Temperatures were in the upper 70s and there were little to no clouds in the sky. The remainder of your weekend will be great too. While the dry and warm weather is nice, we certainly could use the rain.

Weather headlines to watch:

Staying very dry

Above average highs

Very small chance for showers late next week

Tonight: Clear skies and fairly light winds will lead to another night in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies, there may be a few more clouds thanks to an upper-level disturbance. Despite a few clouds, the afternoon will still be nice with highs near 80.

Monday – Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies each afternoon with highs in the 80s. Morning lows in the 50s. I am not expecting any rain. Drought conditions will once again worsen across the area. According to the latest drought monitor, the western panhandle to the Alabama wiregrass is now under an extreme drought (level 3 out of 4), meanwhile, the predrought category or abnormally dry has expanded into much of Leon County and points west. All of southwest Georgia is under a moderate to severe drought.

Drought conditions continue to worsen across the Big Bend and South Georgia. (WCTV)

Highs are expected to be above average over the next several days. (WCTV)

Friday and Saturday: A weak cold front will bring a very small chance for rain showers, but I am not optimistic that many of us get the much-needed rainfall as the front moves through. Only about a 20% chance right now.

Rain chances staying very low over the next week. It is not looking great for the gardens and lawns. (WCTV)

Tropics: It is the last month of hurricane season, and we are starting quietly. Although water temperatures nearshore are in the 60s, the central Gulf is still around 80 which is supportive IF something were to get brewing, WHICH IS NOT EXPECTED RIGHT NOW.

