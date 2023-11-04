Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Drought conditions will continue to worsen this week

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
Dry and warm over the next 7 days.
Dry and warm over the next 7 days.(WCTV)
By Austin Lowe
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another great weekend is underway across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Temperatures were in the upper 70s and there were little to no clouds in the sky. The remainder of your weekend will be great too. While the dry and warm weather is nice, we certainly could use the rain.

Weather headlines to watch:

  • Staying very dry
  • Above average highs
  • Very small chance for showers late next week

Tonight: Clear skies and fairly light winds will lead to another night in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies, there may be a few more clouds thanks to an upper-level disturbance. Despite a few clouds, the afternoon will still be nice with highs near 80.

Monday – Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies each afternoon with highs in the 80s. Morning lows in the 50s. I am not expecting any rain. Drought conditions will once again worsen across the area. According to the latest drought monitor, the western panhandle to the Alabama wiregrass is now under an extreme drought (level 3 out of 4), meanwhile, the predrought category or abnormally dry has expanded into much of Leon County and points west. All of southwest Georgia is under a moderate to severe drought.

Drought conditions continue to worsen across the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Drought conditions continue to worsen across the Big Bend and South Georgia.(WCTV)
Highs are expected to be above average over the next several days.
Highs are expected to be above average over the next several days.(WCTV)

Friday and Saturday: A weak cold front will bring a very small chance for rain showers, but I am not optimistic that many of us get the much-needed rainfall as the front moves through. Only about a 20% chance right now.

Rain chances staying very low over the next week. It is not looking great for the gardens and...
Rain chances staying very low over the next week. It is not looking great for the gardens and lawns.(WCTV)

Tropics: It is the last month of hurricane season, and we are starting quietly. Although water temperatures nearshore are in the 60s, the central Gulf is still around 80 which is supportive IF something were to get brewing, WHICH IS NOT EXPECTED RIGHT NOW.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate deadly Motel 6 shooting
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson set to resign
Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on...
LIVE BLOG: Charlie Adelson’s testimony wraps, closing arguments set for Monday
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson releases statement following intent to resign announcement
Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on...
LIVE BLOG: Charlie Adelson testifies before packed courtroom

Latest News

Still no rain in sight over the next several days.
A mostly sunny and pleasant weekend has arrived
Still no rain in sight over the next several days.
Josh's Forecast
Still no rain in sight over the next several days.
Temperatures will gradually warm back up heading into the weekend
Still no rain in sight over the next several days.
Rob's Forecast