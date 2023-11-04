Football Friday Night: Nov. 3 scoreboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

Game Winner Final Score Taylor Co. at Maclay Maclay 35-34 (OT) Lincoln at Florida High Florida High 24-22 New Symrna Beach at Leon Leon 45-41 Madison Co. at Rickards Madison Co. 34-21 Blountstown at Chipley Chipley 32-26 Suwannee at Bradford Bradford 35-3 Branford at Hamilton Co. Branford 25-6 Liberty Co. at Jefferson Co. Liberty Co. 49-24 Franklin Co. at Wewahitchka Wewahitchka 34-8 Freeport at Sneads Sneads 50-22 South Walton at Marianna Lafayette at Pace Pace 35-7 Vernon at FAMU DRS Vernon 30-20 St. John Paul II at Pensacola Catholic Godby at Milton Chiles at Sunlake Chiles 44-13 Gadsden Co. at Gateway Gadsden Co. 49-0

Georgia Scores:

Game Winner Final Score Valwood at Brookwood Cairo at Bainbridge Bainbridge 56-6 Northside at Thomas Co. Central Thomas Co. Central 31-16 Miller Co. at Seminole Co. Seminole Co. 21-0 Richmond Hill at Colquitt Co. Colquitt Co. 35-3 Brooks Co. at Pelham Brooks Co. 33-7 Miller Co. at Baconton Charter Lanier Co. at Charlton Co. Lanier Co. 32-28 Early Co. at Eufaula (AL) Eufaula 27-24 Cook at Worth Co. Cook 31-28 Camden Co. at Lowndes Camden Co. 34-23 Berrien at Fitzgerald FItzgerald 48-6

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.