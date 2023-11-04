Football Friday Night: Nov. 3 scoreboard
It’s Week 11 in Florida and Week 12 in Georgia
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.
Florida Scores:
|Game
|Winner
|Final Score
|Taylor Co. at Maclay
|Maclay
|35-34 (OT)
|Lincoln at Florida High
|Florida High
|24-22
|New Symrna Beach at Leon
|Leon
|45-41
|Madison Co. at Rickards
|Madison Co.
|34-21
|Blountstown at Chipley
|Chipley
|32-26
|Suwannee at Bradford
|Bradford
|35-3
|Branford at Hamilton Co.
|Branford
|25-6
|Liberty Co. at Jefferson Co.
|Liberty Co.
|49-24
|Franklin Co. at Wewahitchka
|Wewahitchka
|34-8
|Freeport at Sneads
|Sneads
|50-22
|South Walton at Marianna
|Lafayette at Pace
|Pace
|35-7
|Vernon at FAMU DRS
|Vernon
|30-20
|St. John Paul II at Pensacola Catholic
|Godby at Milton
|Chiles at Sunlake
|Chiles
|44-13
|Gadsden Co. at Gateway
|Gadsden Co.
|49-0
Georgia Scores:
|Game
|Winner
|Final Score
|Valwood at Brookwood
|Cairo at Bainbridge
|Bainbridge
|56-6
|Northside at Thomas Co. Central
|Thomas Co. Central
|31-16
|Miller Co. at Seminole Co.
|Seminole Co.
|21-0
|Richmond Hill at Colquitt Co.
|Colquitt Co.
|35-3
|Brooks Co. at Pelham
|Brooks Co.
|33-7
|Miller Co. at Baconton Charter
|Lanier Co. at Charlton Co.
|Lanier Co.
|32-28
|Early Co. at Eufaula (AL)
|Eufaula
|27-24
|Cook at Worth Co.
|Cook
|31-28
|Camden Co. at Lowndes
|Camden Co.
|34-23
|Berrien at Fitzgerald
|FItzgerald
|48-6
