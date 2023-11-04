Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night: Nov. 3 scoreboard

It’s Week 11 in Florida and Week 12 in Georgia
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

GameWinnerFinal Score
Taylor Co. at MaclayMaclay35-34 (OT)
Lincoln at Florida HighFlorida High24-22
New Symrna Beach at LeonLeon45-41
Madison Co. at RickardsMadison Co.34-21
Blountstown at ChipleyChipley32-26
Suwannee at BradfordBradford35-3
Branford at Hamilton Co.Branford25-6
Liberty Co. at Jefferson Co.Liberty Co.49-24
Franklin Co. at WewahitchkaWewahitchka34-8
Freeport at SneadsSneads50-22
South Walton at Marianna
Lafayette at PacePace35-7
Vernon at FAMU DRSVernon30-20
St. John Paul II at Pensacola Catholic
Godby at Milton
Chiles at SunlakeChiles44-13
Gadsden Co. at GatewayGadsden Co.49-0

Georgia Scores:

GameWinnerFinal Score
Valwood at Brookwood
Cairo at BainbridgeBainbridge56-6
Northside at Thomas Co. CentralThomas Co. Central31-16
Miller Co. at Seminole Co.Seminole Co.21-0
Richmond Hill at Colquitt Co.Colquitt Co.35-3
Brooks Co. at PelhamBrooks Co.33-7
Miller Co. at Baconton Charter
Lanier Co. at Charlton Co.Lanier Co.32-28
Early Co. at Eufaula (AL)Eufaula27-24
Cook at Worth Co.Cook31-28
Camden Co. at LowndesCamden Co.34-23
Berrien at FitzgeraldFItzgerald48-6

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

