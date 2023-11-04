A mostly sunny and pleasant weekend has arrived

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Overnight low temperatures will dip to around 50 degrees.

More sunshine and blue skies on Sunday with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low 80s and overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Overnight low temperatures will climb back into the 50s for the latter half of the upcoming work week. The chance for rain will be slim to none over the next seven days, continuing to worsen the drought conditions.

Perhaps by Thursday or Friday we can squeeze out a stray shower or two, but that is being hopeful. The tropics are quiet.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.