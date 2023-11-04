Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Rattlers clinch right to host SWAC title, down Alabama A&M 42-28

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers traded barbs on the road early before turning on the afterburners in the second half, outscoring Alabama A&M 18-7 in the final two quarters of play to defeat the Bulldogs 42-28.

The Rattlers (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) showed off their offensive versatility as five different players wearing orange and green found the endzone.

Jeremy Moussa went 14-27 passing for 245 yards and a touchdown with one interception with Jeremiah Pruitte representing his leading target on the day with 82 yards on just two receptions.

Terrell Jennings led the Rattlers on the ground with 40 yards on eight carries, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

With the win, FAMU has officially clinched hosting the SWAC Championship at Bragg Memorial Stadium on December 2nd. The Rattlers will host the SWAC West champion who is yet to be determined.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate deadly Motel 6 shooting
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson set to resign
Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on...
LIVE BLOG: Charlie Adelson’s testimony wraps, closing arguments set for Monday
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson
Tallahassee City Attorney Cassandra Jackson releases statement following intent to resign announcement
Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on...
LIVE BLOG: Charlie Adelson testifies before packed courtroom

Latest News

Mike Norvell leads FSU's traditional "ankle walk" to end pregame warmups
No. 4 Florida State earns spot in ACC title game by pulling away from game Pitt 24-7
Valwood’s offense exploded in the first quarter taking a quick 26-0 lead which helped them get...
Valwood rushes passed Brookwood to clinch first region championship since 2019
Florida High's Jayden Threatts ran the opening kick back for a touchdown which earned him Play...
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
Valwood beats Brookwood 77-42 to clinch the region championship.
Valwood rushes past Brookwood to clinch first region championship since 2019