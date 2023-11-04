Rattlers clinch right to host SWAC title, down Alabama A&M 42-28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers traded barbs on the road early before turning on the afterburners in the second half, outscoring Alabama A&M 18-7 in the final two quarters of play to defeat the Bulldogs 42-28.

The Rattlers (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) showed off their offensive versatility as five different players wearing orange and green found the endzone.

Jeremy Moussa went 14-27 passing for 245 yards and a touchdown with one interception with Jeremiah Pruitte representing his leading target on the day with 82 yards on just two receptions.

Terrell Jennings led the Rattlers on the ground with 40 yards on eight carries, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

With the win, FAMU has officially clinched hosting the SWAC Championship at Bragg Memorial Stadium on December 2nd. The Rattlers will host the SWAC West champion who is yet to be determined.

