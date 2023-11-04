Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee Police investigate deadly Motel 6 shooting

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man died at a Motel 6 in the capital city.

Tallahassee Police said around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call at 1027 Apalachee Parkway to find a man with a gunshot wound located inside a vehicle.

Despite efforts to save the man, he died from his injuries.

Detectives ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 850-891-42090 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

