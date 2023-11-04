Valwood rushes passed Brookwood to clinch first region championship since 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Valwood’s offense exploded in the first quarter taking a quick 26-0 lead which helped them get their first win over the Warriors in three years.

Valwood beat Brookwood 77-42.

This was WCTV’s featured game of the week. We will update this story with more information from the game.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.