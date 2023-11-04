Tell Me Something Good
Valwood rushes passed Brookwood to clinch first region championship since 2019

Valwood beats Brookwood 77-42 to clinch the region championship.(WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Valwood’s offense exploded in the first quarter taking a quick 26-0 lead which helped them get their first win over the Warriors in three years.

Valwood beat Brookwood 77-42.

This was WCTV’s featured game of the week. We will update this story with more information from the game.

