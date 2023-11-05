No. 1 Florida State soccer clinches 4th straight ACC championship with win over Clemson

Cary, NC. (WCTV) - Number one ranked Florida State beat Clemson 2-1 on Saturday to clinch their fourth consecutive ACC championship win.

ACC CHAMPIONS FOR THE 4TH STRAIGHT YEAR‼️‼️‼️#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/TgJWZJazde — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 5, 2023

ACC offensive player of the year, Onyi Echegini, score both goals to help carry the ‘Noles to victory.

OMG ONYI ECHEGINI‼️‼️‼️‼️



What a shot to give the Noles the lead in the 7th minute🍢🍢🍢#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/QirINkT08U — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 5, 2023

