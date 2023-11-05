Tell Me Something Good
No. 1 Florida State soccer clinches 4th straight ACC championship with win over Clemson

Florida State soccer takes ACC regular season championship after beating NC State 5-0 on Thursday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST
Cary, NC. (WCTV) - Number one ranked Florida State beat Clemson 2-1 on Saturday to clinch their fourth consecutive ACC championship win.

ACC offensive player of the year, Onyi Echegini, score both goals to help carry the ‘Noles to victory.

