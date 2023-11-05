Tell Me Something Good
Staying dry and warm for the first full week of November

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
Dry and warm over the next several days with no big rain chance ahead...
By Austin Lowe
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A stellar Sunday where the sunset is now before 6:00 pm as the days continue to get shorter through the winter solstice. If you are a weekend worker and missed the sunshine over the weekend, more sun is in store next week. No really big rain chances over the next 7 days, which means the drought will worsen across the area.

Tonight: Chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a few high/mid clouds filtering sunshine at times. Still looking at a warm afternoon near 80 with no rain.

Tuesday - Thursday: Remaining dry and mainly sunny with temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees above average for early November, the mercury will reach the low to mid-80s. The drought will continue to worsen across the area.

The latest drought monitor has severe drought across southwest Georgia and abnormally dry conditions expanding across the Big Bend.
The latest drought monitor has severe drought across southwest Georgia and abnormally dry conditions expanding across the Big Bend.(WCTV)

Friday and the weekend: A small chance of showers on Friday. The best chance for wet weather will be for western spots, but even that is very low. Chance around 20%. If you are lucky enough to see showers... the totals will not amount to much. Highs remain near 80.

Tropics: Still one month left of the hurricane season, but nothing to track as of today in the Atlantic.

