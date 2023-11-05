TCC inducted six members into Eagles Hall of Fame for the first time in 13 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College inducted six members into their Hall of Fame which was the first time the Eagles hosted a Hall of Fame ceremony in 13 years.

The new inductees included A.J Johnson (baseball), Eddie Barnes (basketball), Bernard James (basketball), Marvis “Bootsy” Thornton (basketball), Mansa El (basketball) and Genevieve Printiss (cross country).

They were able to return to campus and see the changes that have been made from when they were student athletes.

For more information on the Hall of Famers here are the bios that were written by the TCC athletics department:

A.J. Johnson – 2003-04

In 2004, Johnson won the ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA Division I National Player of the Year. He appeared in 57 games that season for the Eagles, hitting .372 with 88 RBI and 18 HR. The Mansfield, Ohio native was the first TCC student-athlete to win a National Player of the Year Award.

The team went 45-12 that season and reached the FCSAA Tournament.

After the 2004 season, Johnson was drafted in the sixth round of the MLB First Year Player Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played for three seasons in the Pirates organization.

Eddie Barnes – Head Coach, 2001-15

Barnes was introduced in May 2001 as the third head coach in TCC Men’s Basketball history. Prior to TCC, the Panama City, Fla. Native spent ten years at Wallace Community College in Dothan, Ala., where he was the head coach from 1991-2001.

Barnes finished at TCC with a 274-144 record, and several accolades. While he was at the helm, the Eagles were Panhandle Conference Champions in 2006 and advanced to the postseason five times. His teams won FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Championships in 2006 and 2011.

In the 2005-06 season, the Eagles reached the NJCAA Championship game for the first time in program history under Barnes’ leadership. Barnes was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Junior College Coach of the Year for that season.

In June 2012, one of Barnes’ former players, Bernard James, was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA Draft.

In 2015, Barnes was voted into the FCSAA Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bernard James – 2008-10

Enlisted in the United States Air Force at age 17, where he served for six years. His six-year stint in the Air Force included three 10-and-a-half month stays overseas, one of which was accompanied by a near-death experience while guarding Iraqi detainees at what was once the largest U.S. military prison in Iraq.

Played for TCC Men’s Basketball from 2008-10. As a freshman, he averaged 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in 21 contests. He received first-team All-Panhandle Conference Honors and was voted the league’s Freshman of the Year.

In his sophomore season, he averaged 14.2 points and 10.5 rebounds in 31 games. He once again received first-team All-Panhandle Conference honors, as well as All-FCSAA/NJCAA Region VIII honors.

James’ TCC career culminated with the 2010 FCSAA/NJCAA Region VIII Championship Game, where the Eagles fell narrowly to Northwest Florida State.

After playing at TCC, James transferred to Florida State University, where he helped the Seminoles reach back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and win the 2012 ACC Tournament Championship.

On June 28, 2012, James was selected with the 33rd pick of the NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who would later trade him to the Dallas Mavericks. James was the first TCC Eagle to be selected in the NBA Draft, and the oldest player to ever be drafted. James appeared in 92 games for the Mavericks.

Mansa El Ust – Athlete

Mansa El began her playing career at Cy-Fair High School in Houston, TX from 2005-2008 where she was an All-District, All- Region and All- State player. In her 3 years on Varsity, her team was 113-4 with 2 trips to the state championship game and one state championship title. El was the point guard for the #1 team in the state of Texas and the #5 Team in the Nation for 3 seasons.

After graduation, El began her collegiate playing career at University of North Texas, where she recorded 200 points, 107 rebounds and 72 assists in 31 contests — including 29 starts, which set a record for a true freshman in school history during that time. El was awarded the MVP trophy at the end of her freshman campaign. El Transferred to TCC for the 2009-2010 Season. She scored 13.5 points per outing and connected on 52 three-pointers to be named First-Team All-Panhandle Conference. She was named to the All-State Tournament Team while scoring 17.3 ppg in the post season. Her efforts there helped the Lady Eagles rank 12th in the final National

Junior College Athletic Association poll after finishing 20-9 overall. After graduating from TCC, El was a two-year letterwinner at University of South Alabama. She posted 691 points, 247 rebounds, 162 assists and 78 steals in 69 career appearances for the Jaguars. She was named third-team all-Sun Belt as a redshirt junior after averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest, and the following season she posted averages of 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds; her efforts helped lead USA to a 17-13 finish each of those years.

El has been coaching for 11 years. She has had collegiate coaching stops at West Virginia Wesleyan College, University of Houston and University of South Alabama. In 2017, El became the First Female Boys Basketball Coach in Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District while coaching the JV and Varsity boys basketball teams at Cypress Springs High School. She graduated with an Associates Degree from TCC, a Bachelor’s in Interdisciplinary Studies from University of South Alabama and a Master’s Degree in Human Resource Development from The University of Houston. El is now in her first season as Head Women’s Basketball Coach at the University of St. Thomas.

Women’s Cross Country

Genevieve Printiss – Athlete, 2018-20, Assistant Coach, 2021

Printiss, a graduate of Franklin County High School and native of Carrabelle, Fla., ran for the Eagles from 2018-20, quickly emerging as the team’s top runner. As a freshman, she was the top two-year runner at the Valdosta State Border Clash and later posted a season-best 21:00.1 in the 5K at the FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Championships. She made her NJCAA Championships debut with a 32nd-place finish in the NJCAA Half Marathon. She continued to thrive in the spring on the track, qualifying for the NJCAA Championships in the 1500m. In Hobbs, N.M., she finished 25th in the 1500m at the NJCAA Championships.

Printiss was the team’s top finisher in each cross country event in 2019. At the FSU Invitational, she posted a PR of 20:04.5 to earn NJCAA Women’s Runner of the Week honors. Her time of 20:27.0 was good for third place and a spot on the All-Region 8/All-FCSAA team at the FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Championships. She placed 67th at the NJCAA Championships, running the second-fastest time among Region 8 participants.

Although a pandemic cut her sophomore season short on the track, Printiss still racked up an impressive list of academic honors in 2020. First, she was a repeat honoree on the NJCAA Cross Country Coaches’ Association Scholar All-America Team. She earned NJCAA All-Academic first-team recognition for a second straight year and was named All-Academic by both the FCSAA and Panhandle Conference for the second straight season.

Printiss was also named the inaugural recipient of the FCSAA Larry Monts Women’s Scholar-Athlete Award for cross country, earned honorable mention recognition for NATYCAA’s Scholar-Athlete Team and was selected as TCC Athletics’ top female scholar-athlete in 2020.

Printiss graduated from TCC with a perfect 4.0 GPA and continued her education at the University of Florida, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in forest resources management.

