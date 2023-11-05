Temperatures climbing into the 80s to start the work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunny and dry today with afternoon high temperatures near 80 degrees. Temperatures overnight tonight into early Monday morning will drop into the mid 40s.

Mostly sunny skies for Monday with afternoon high temperatures near 80 degrees once again. Tuesday and Wednesday will start the mornings with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, and then feature seasonably warm afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

There is still no chance for rain through Wednesday. By Friday and Saturday, there will be just enough moisture to work with to get an isolated shower or two perhaps, but the chances are still on the lower side (20%) for now.

The tropics are quiet.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

