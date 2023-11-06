Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Charlie Adelson found guilty in murder-for-hire of Dan Markel

Jury reached verdict after three hours of deliberation
Charlie Adelson looks at jurors as his defense attorney presents closing arguments Monday, Nov....
Charlie Adelson looks at jurors as his defense attorney presents closing arguments Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Pool)
By Julie Montanaro and Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury found Charlie Adelson guilty of murder, conspiracy, and solicitation in connection to the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel.

The guilty verdict came after seven days of testimony and three hours of deliberations.

Adelson will face a mandatory life sentence for the first degree murder conviction.

Adelson was the third person tried in the murder of the FSU law professor and the fourth convicted.

Adelson’s ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua and hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera are already serving prison time for Markel’s murder.

Magbanua - like Adelson - had denied any involvement in the murder for hire plot. She turned state’s evidence, however, once she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Magbanua testified against Adelson last week and said while she wasn’t promised anything for her testimony against him, she was “hoping” for a reduction in her sentence.

His sentencing date was set for December 12.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate deadly Motel 6 shooting
Charlie Adelson talks with his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum before taking the stand to...
LIVE BLOG: Closing arguments wrap in Charlie Adelson trial, jury now deliberating
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Staying dry with above-average temperatures this week.
Drought conditions will continue to worsen this week
Khalilah Burgess, 7, died from the flu, according to her family.
Young girl dies from the flu days after celebrating her 7th birthday, family says

Latest News

Temperatures in the 80s and staying dry this week.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, November 6
Charlie Adelson rubs his face as he waits for his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum to present...
Charlie Adelson Trial: Day 8
Charlie Adelson rubs his face as he waits for his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum to present...
Jury deliberating in Charlie Adelson murder trial
Most polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Here’s everything you need to know before Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia