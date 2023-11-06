Charlie Adelson found guilty in murder-for-hire of Dan Markel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury found Charlie Adelson guilty of murder, conspiracy, and solicitation in connection to the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel.

The guilty verdict came after seven days of testimony and three hours of deliberations.

Adelson will face a mandatory life sentence for the first degree murder conviction.

Adelson was the third person tried in the murder of the FSU law professor and the fourth convicted.

Adelson’s ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua and hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera are already serving prison time for Markel’s murder.

Magbanua - like Adelson - had denied any involvement in the murder for hire plot. She turned state’s evidence, however, once she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Magbanua testified against Adelson last week and said while she wasn’t promised anything for her testimony against him, she was “hoping” for a reduction in her sentence.

His sentencing date was set for December 12.

