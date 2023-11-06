Florida State tops Valdosta State in final exhibition game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State was able to force Valdosta State to turnovers in the second half to pick up a 90-67 win in their second exhibition game.

#FloridaState hosted #ValdostaState at the Tuck today. VSU hung around with the Noles for a while. But FSU’s strong second half and ability to force the Blazers to turn the ball over led to FSU pulling out the win 90-67.



We have highlights and interviews from both coaches at 11! pic.twitter.com/xDflw1nFFS — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 5, 2023

Seminoles redshirt junior Jamir Watkins scored a double double of 19 points and 10 rebounds picking up his second consecutive double figure game.

Valdosta State was able to out rebound the ‘Noles 44-42 and had two players score in double digits. LaTrell Tate led teh Blazers with 15 points and four assists. Te’Derrius Williams was able to put up 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

This was FSU’s final exhibition game. Florida State will open the season against Kennesaw State on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Blazers travel to Atlanta to open their season against Fort Valley State on Friday Nov. 10th.

Really loved this quote from @CoachMikeHelfer tonight. Getting to play against a school that you are so close to in proximity is cool but also one that you admire, is special. I hope your kids had just as much fun!#FloridaState #ValdostaState pic.twitter.com/n2TaDDhwjJ — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 6, 2023

