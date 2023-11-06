Tell Me Something Good
Florida State tops Valdosta State in final exhibition game

Florida State men's basketball beats Valdosta State 90-67 in exhibition contest.(WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State was able to force Valdosta State to turnovers in the second half to pick up a 90-67 win in their second exhibition game.

Seminoles redshirt junior Jamir Watkins scored a double double of 19 points and 10 rebounds picking up his second consecutive double figure game.

Valdosta State was able to out rebound the ‘Noles 44-42 and had two players score in double digits. LaTrell Tate led teh Blazers with 15 points and four assists. Te’Derrius Williams was able to put up 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

This was FSU’s final exhibition game. Florida State will open the season against Kennesaw State on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Blazers travel to Atlanta to open their season against Fort Valley State on Friday Nov. 10th.

