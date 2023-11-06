Tell Me Something Good
Here’s everything you need to know before Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia

Most polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The last chance to vote for your preferred candidates for the 2023 election is on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Here are when polls will be open around Southwest Georgia.

Click here to meet the candidates for Albany mayor, Ward 4 city commissioner and Ward 1 city commissioner.
Click here to see coverage of the 2023 election season.
Click here to see where your assigned voting location is.

Colquitt County

In Colquitt County, voting will take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dougherty County

In Dougherty County, voting will take place between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Mitchell County

In Camilla, polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The District 1 polling location will be at the Northside Recreation Center at 400 Pecan Drive. The District 2 polling location will be at Camilla City Hall at 30 East Broad Street.

Lowndes County

Across Lowndes County, polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The list of polling times will be updated throughout the day.

