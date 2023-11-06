Here’s everything you need to know before Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The last chance to vote for your preferred candidates for the 2023 election is on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Here are when polls will be open around Southwest Georgia.

Colquitt County

In Colquitt County, voting will take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dougherty County

In Dougherty County, voting will take place between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Mitchell County

In Camilla, polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The District 1 polling location will be at the Northside Recreation Center at 400 Pecan Drive. The District 2 polling location will be at Camilla City Hall at 30 East Broad Street.

Lowndes County

Across Lowndes County, polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The list of polling times will be updated throughout the day.

