Jury deliberating in Charlie Adelson murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson’s fate is now in the hands of a 12-person jury.

The jury began deliberating around 1:45 p.m. Monday after several hours of closing arguments from attorneys.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman spent about two hours Monday morning delivering the State’s closing argument, summing up their allegations.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman presents her closing arguments in the trial for Charlie Adelson on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat | Pool)

“He hired and paid for this heinous work to be done,” she said.

“He’s wealthy. He’s smart. He’s successful, but he’s a wealthy, smart and successful murderer.”

Defense Attorney Daniel Rashbaum countered, spending over an hour and a half pushing back against the prosecution, arguing their puzzle pieces have never fit.

Defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum presents his closing arguments in the trial for his client Charlie Adelson on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat | Pool)

“We don’t presume people to be guilty,” he said. “Sometimes the simple answer is the wrong answer. Sometimes things aren’t so simple.”

Adelson is the third person tried in the murder of the FSU law professor. The State accused Adelson of paying hitmen to drive from South Florida to Tallahassee to kill Dan Markel.

Adelson’s sister Wendi was in the middle of a bitter custody dispute at the time of Markel’s murder.

Adelson’s ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua, who was convicted of the same charges in 2022, became a state witness in this trial, testifying that Charlie was behind the whole operation.

Luis Rivera, who took a plea deal in 2016 in exchange for his testimony, also corroborated the State’s theory.

The defense alleged Adelson was actually a victim of a crime, arguing Adelson was extorted by Magbanua, Rivera, and the other hitman Sigfredo Garcia.

Adelson testified for two days in his own defense, arguing the State had the case wrong.

The jury is considering three charges against Adelson: murder, conspiracy, and solicitation. A first degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory life sentence.

