Jury to start deliberating later today in Charlie Adelson murder for hire trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A jury will likely start deliberating later today in the murder for hire trial of Charlie Adelson.

Attorneys will be making their closing arguments to the jury this morning and deliberations could begin by lunchtime.

Adelson is accused of hiring hit men to kill his former brother-in-law, FSU professor Dan Markel.

Markel was killed as he pulled into his garage back in July 2014 in a shooting prosecutors contend was fueled by a custody dispute between Markel and Adelson’s sister Wendi.

Witness testimony in Charlie Adelson’s trial has spanned seven days and included testimony from two of the three people already convicted in the murder for hire plot, hitman Luis Rivera and go-between Katherine Magbanua.

Magbanua, Adelson’s ex-girlfriend, had denied any involvement, but changed her story last year after being found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Last week she took the stand and pointed the finger of blame directly at Charlie Adelson.

“Who came up with the idea to kill Dan Markel?” prosecutor Georgia Cappleman asked.

“Charlie,” Magbanua said.

“Was this a favor to Charlie Adelson?” Cappleman asked.

“Yes,” Magbanua said.

Magbanua testified she, her longtime boyfriend Sigfredo Garcia, and his friend Luis Rivera were paid $100,000 for the hit.

“I know your purpose was money,” Cappleman asked Rivera. “But whoever did the hiring had their own purpose, right?”

“Yes,” Rivera said.

“And what was your understanding of that purpose?”

“For the kids.”

“To get these kids?” Cappleman asked.

“Get the kids back,” Rivera said.

Charlie Adelson took the stand last week and answered questions for 12 hours over two days.

He denied any involvement in Markel’s murder.

“Did you have anything to do with the murder of Professor Dan Markel?” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked.

“Absolutely not,” Adelson said.

“Were you a principal in his first degree murder?”

“Absolutely not.”

“Did you conspire in any way to murder him?”

“Absolutely not.”

“Did you solicit anyone to hurt him?” Rashbaum asked.

“Never,” Adelson said.

Adelson claims Magbanua had heard about a million dollar offer the Adelson family had made to Markel in hopes he would allow his ex-wife Wendi to move back to Miami with their kids. When Magbanua told her friends about it, Adelson claims they hatched a plan to kill Markel and demand money from him in return.

“She started telling me ‘I’m so sorry, and I’m like Katie, I’m not going to be a part of this, and she was like ‘Look if you don’t pay them in 48 hours they’re going to kill you,’ Adelson said, “and I was like ‘Katie I feel like I’m being extorted.’”

Adelson testified that he was extorted by the Latin Kings through Magbanua and threatened with his life if he told anyone.

Charlie’s sister, Wendi Adelson, was one of the first witnesses on the stand in this trial. She seemed surprised to hear that Charlie had been extorted and living in fear for years.

“Your brother knew who killed your child’s father and you didn’t know?” Cappleman asked.

“I didn’t know,” Wendi said.

“Tell the jury why you’re now telling what happened,” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked Charlie Adelson Friday.

“If I don’t tell everyone what happened now, I’m gonna spend the rest of my life in prison for something I didn’t do,” Adelson said.

There are 15 jurors in the jury box, 12 and 3 alternates.

The jury will have to weigh the testimony of nearly two dozen witnesses and wade through dozens of secretly recorded phone calls and videos, including one taken at the Dolce Vita restaurant.

The judge warned jurors Friday not to talk to anyone about the case over the weekend or watch or read any media reports about the trial.

They are expected back in Courtroom 3G at 8:30 Monday morning.

