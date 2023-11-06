LIVE BLOG: Closing arguments begin in Charlie Adelson trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Closing arguments in the Charlie Adelson murder-for-hire trial began on a crisp fall morning in Tallahassee.

Adelson is accused of planning and paying for the murder of his former brother-in-law, FSU law attorney Dan Markel.

He took the stand to defend himself last week, and Monday’s closing arguments signal the winding down of a trial that’s captured national attention.

9:54: “This situation was a pressure cooker and it was about to blow.”

Cappleman says Wendi is the “weakling” of the Adelson family, someone who needs to be “protected.” And Charlie “fancied himself the savior of this family.”

Cappleman says Dan Markel was “erased” from his children’s lives after he was murdered, citing Wendi changing their last name from Markel to Adelson

9:28: “When a defendant can’t argue with the evidence they true to explain it away.”

Closing arguments begin just before 9:30 with Georgia Cappleman giving the closing for the state.

Cappleman tells jurors “he and Rivera traveled to Tallahassee twice to kill someone he hated, in hopes that he would give them money for it on the back end.”

In her arguments, she refers to Garcia and Rivera as “two Stone Cold murdering gangsters” that let Adelson go “on a payment plan to give him the rest.”

She warns the jury “they only need to get one of you confused enough to derail this whole thing.”

Cappleman shows emails from Donna Adelson about relocation and plans to get Markel to let kids move.

