Not your typical early November weather

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Warm and dry for the first full week of November.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next few days are going to be really nice, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s, which is above average for early November.

I do not see any rain chances until Friday and Saturday... even that chance of rain is not looking great. Of course, we are hopeful for some wet weather given the worsening drought across the area.

Watch the attached video for the breakdown.

