Staying dry and warm this week

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the latest forecast
Temperatures in the 80s and staying dry this week.
By Mike McCall
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures managed to go from below average this morning and ended up above average this afternoon in the low 80s. A very dry airmass allows temperatures to fluctuate between night and day. Cool mornings and warm afternoons will be the story for much of this week.

With no rain expected over the next 4 days, the drought will look to expand across the big bend and South Georgia. By this weekend, a cold front will try to work through the area. Limited moisture will bring only a small chance of showers. If we do see the rain, the amounts will not be high.

The cold front will drag some cooler air in behind it, but that “cooler air” will just mean temperatures closer to normal for early November in the mid-70s.

Long-term model guidance suggests a more wet pattern will take shape. I am not overly optimistic about it at this point. We will have to wait and see if we can get meaningful rain to return to the forecast by the middle of the month to help with the ongoing drought.

Watch the video for the breakdown.

