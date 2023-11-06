Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Veteran with service dog says she was turned away from American Legion post

The Gulf War veteran feels that an organization serving veterans, especially those with disabilities, should make accommodations. (WINK, DEE PILKONS, CNN)
By WINK via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - A Gulf War veteran in Florida says she was turned away from an American Legion post because she brought her service dog.

Dee Pilkons served in the Army during the Gulf War and now lives with post-traumatic stress disorder and hearing loss. She received Beth, a certified service dog from America’s Vet Dogs, over the summer.

“She really calms me down. She keeps me very, very level. She helps me with my hearing. Yeah, I’m a completely different person now,” Pilkons said.

But Pilkons says when she and Beth tried to visit the American Legion Post on Fort Myers Beach, the commander would not allow the service dog inside. He said no dogs were allowed, and the only exception he would make was for blind veterans with guide dogs.

Pilkons says the incident left her feeling defeated.

“I just find it to be un-American almost,” she said. “They said, ‘You’re welcome, but your dog is not.’ And if my dog is not welcome – she is my companion that helps me on a daily basis. And for them to do that, they’ve just denied me part of my rights under the ADA law.”

According to the post commander, the location is a private club and does not have to abide by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The act does allow for some limited exceptions but only if certain requirements are met.

Pilkons feels that an organization serving veterans, especially those with disabilities, should make accommodations. She is now making it her mission to change this policy, so no other veterans are turned away.

Copyright 2023 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate deadly Motel 6 shooting
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Khalilah Burgess, 7, died from the flu, according to her family.
Young girl dies from the flu days after celebrating her 7th birthday, family says
Staying dry with above-average temperatures this week.
Drought conditions will continue to worsen this week
Mike Norvell leads FSU's traditional "ankle walk" to end pregame warmups
No. 4 Florida State earns spot in ACC title game by pulling away from game Pitt 24-7

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural...
‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden is off to Delaware give out more money for trains
The Gulf War veteran feels that an organization serving veterans, especially those with...
Veteran vows to get policy changed after service dog denied at American Legion post
Charlie Adelson is cross examined by Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman during his...
Jury to start deliberating later today in Charlie Adelson murder for hire trial
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli troops surround Gaza City and cut off northern part of the besieged Hamas-ruled territory