Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - 50 Years of Hip-Hop Celebration Concert

The concert is set to feature Doug E. Fresh and more
The North Florida Community Development Corporation is set to present the “50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration Concert” in Tallahassee.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Get ready to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop!

The North Florida Community Development Corporation is set to present the “50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration Concert” in Tallahassee on Friday, Nov. 10.

It’s a celebration not only of hip hop’s evolution, but also a “resounding testament to the enduring values of community, unity and cultural diversity,” per the corporation.

The concert is set to honor Tallahassee Legend T-Pain, and feature hip-hop icons such as Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte and more.

Concert tickets start at $100.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Anita Favors Plaza at Lake Anita in Tallahassee.

To purchase tickets, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate deadly Motel 6 shooting
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Staying dry with above-average temperatures this week.
Drought conditions will continue to worsen this week
Khalilah Burgess, 7, died from the flu, according to her family.
Young girl dies from the flu days after celebrating her 7th birthday, family says
Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on...
LIVE BLOG: Charlie Adelson’s testimony wraps, closing arguments set for Monday

Latest News

The North Florida Community Development Corporation is set to present the “50 Years of Hip Hop...
What’s Brewing - 50 Years of Hip-Hop Celebration Concert
Charlie Adelson talks with his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum before taking the stand to...
LIVE BLOG: Closing arguments begin in Charlie Adelson trial
Warm and dry for the first full week of November.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, November 6
Charlie Adelson is cross examined by Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman during his...
Jury to start deliberating later today in Charlie Adelson murder for hire trial