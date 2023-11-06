What’s Brewing - 50 Years of Hip-Hop Celebration Concert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Get ready to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop!

The North Florida Community Development Corporation is set to present the “50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration Concert” in Tallahassee on Friday, Nov. 10.

It’s a celebration not only of hip hop’s evolution, but also a “resounding testament to the enduring values of community, unity and cultural diversity,” per the corporation.

The concert is set to honor Tallahassee Legend T-Pain, and feature hip-hop icons such as Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte and more.

Concert tickets start at $100.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Anita Favors Plaza at Lake Anita in Tallahassee.

