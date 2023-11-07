The 80′s stick around though the end of the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It is the 26th day in a row without measurable rain in Tallahassee, other areas that do not report rainfall numbers are likely more than that. The lack of rain has led to an expanding moderate drought across the western Big Bend and southwest Georgia. A severe drought in Decatur and Seminole counties. I expect the drought update on Thursday to expand and worsen across the area once again.

Temperatures will remain above average in the low to mid-80s through the end of the week. Record numbers are 87/88 degrees, I don’t see us breaking records but will be 5 to 10 degrees above the average for early November. Overnight lows in the 50s.

A cold front will drag some cooler air in behind it, but that “cooler air” will just mean temperatures closer to normal for early November in the mid-70s. This will also bring a small chance of showers on Friday through the weekend. The chance of showers will be 30% at most... this means most of us will not break the dry spell.

The tropics are quiet and should remain that way for the next week.

Watch the attached video more more on the lackluster rain chances.

