87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

