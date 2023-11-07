Charlie Adelson’s defense team files motion to interview jurors, says jurors allegedly made a group chat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A motion was filed Tuesday by Charlie Adelson’s defense team, requesting the judge to interview the jurors involved in the case, according to a Tuesday court filing.

This comes one day after Adelson was found guilty of murder, conspiracy, and solicitation in connection to the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel.

The motion claims an alternate juror emailed the defense team claiming “one or more members of the jury asked all other jurors for their telephone numbers, after which some sort of group chat was established,” per the court document.

NEW- Charlie #Adelson defense team filed a motion today asking the Judge to interview jurors. The motion claims an alternate juror contacted defense attorney to share that some jurors shared phone # and created a group chat during the trial. — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) November 7, 2023

The alternate juror was allegedly unaware of the what was said on the group chat, the document said, but explained that he felt this was something the parties and the Court should be aware of.

The defense said in the motion that they do not know what the substance of the communication was nor if the communication involved outside information about the case or constituted premature deliberation. “What we do know is that this particular juror was uncomfortable enough to reach out to us,” the defense stated in its motion.

“Given the extensive publicity surrounding this case, and the intense media and community interest in its outcome, we believe that an interview of the jurors-either by this Court or by undersigned counsel- is required to ensure the integrity of the jury’s verdict in this,” said the defense in the motion.

