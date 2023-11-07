Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Chiles High School celebrates three signings Monday

Chiles High School celebrated three signings on Monday.
Chiles High School celebrated three signings on Monday.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is the first week that high school athletes of all sports, minus football, can begin signing scholarships. Chiles celebrated in a big way, as three Timberwolves signed their letters of intent in front of friends and family.

Ryder Gentry will swim at LSU, volleyball stand-out Kaylin Johnson is off to West Florida, while Cade Swart is headed north to run track at Penn.

All three are good examples for Chiles athletics, and everyone proud of what’s next for them.

“This is an opportunity for them to thank everyone, really understand that this is just a moment in their journey,” said Chiles principal Joe Burgess. “They still have more work to do. We’re proud of them. Their teammates are here, their teachers, their parents, their grandparents, everyone, their extended family is there to support them in this great momentous occasion.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate deadly Motel 6 shooting
Charlie Adelson talks with his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum before taking the stand to...
LIVE BLOG: Closing arguments wrap in Charlie Adelson trial, jury now deliberating
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Staying dry with above-average temperatures this week.
Drought conditions will continue to worsen this week
Khalilah Burgess, 7, died from the flu, according to her family.
Young girl dies from the flu days after celebrating her 7th birthday, family says

Latest News

Liberty County volleyball falls, Branford seals up spot in 1A state title game
Florida State men's basketball beats Valdosta State 90-67 in exhibition contest.
Florida State tops Valdosta State in final exhibition game
Tallahassee Community College inducted six members into their Hall of Fame which was the first...
TCC inducted six members into Eagles Hall of Fame for the first time in 13 years
Tallahassee Community College inducted six members into their Hall of Fame which was the first...
TCC inducted six members into Eagles Hall of Fame for the first time in 13 years