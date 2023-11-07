Chiles High School celebrates three signings Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is the first week that high school athletes of all sports, minus football, can begin signing scholarships. Chiles celebrated in a big way, as three Timberwolves signed their letters of intent in front of friends and family.

Ryder Gentry will swim at LSU, volleyball stand-out Kaylin Johnson is off to West Florida, while Cade Swart is headed north to run track at Penn.

All three are good examples for Chiles athletics, and everyone proud of what’s next for them.

“This is an opportunity for them to thank everyone, really understand that this is just a moment in their journey,” said Chiles principal Joe Burgess. “They still have more work to do. We’re proud of them. Their teammates are here, their teachers, their parents, their grandparents, everyone, their extended family is there to support them in this great momentous occasion.”

