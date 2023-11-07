Tell Me Something Good
Former Tallahassee attorney sentenced to 14 years for racketeering while representing former NFL players

More than $4 million was made through the racketeering from Howard and others that were involved
Former Tallahassee attorney Phillip Timothy Howard, 62, was sentenced to 14 years after facing...
Former Tallahassee attorney Phillip Timothy Howard, 62, was sentenced to 14 years after facing a racketeering charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida.(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee attorney Phillip Timothy Howard, 62, was sentenced to 14 years after facing a racketeering charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida.

Howard’s racketeering charge stemmed from his work between late 2015 and early 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement. The former attorney, along with employees and associates of his Tallahassee law firm, Howard & Associates, PA, engaged in a criminal Enterprise to defraud his clients of funds from an NFL class-action lawsuit.

Howard also used several Tallahassee investment companies under his control to steal from clients, per the statement. “Howard, and others conducted and participated in the affairs of the Enterprise, through a pattern of racketeering activity, namely, wire fraud and money laundering,” according to the release.

More than $4 million was made through the racketeering from Howard and others that were involved.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office statement also specified that Howard failed to inform the former NFL players that their investment funds were mixed in with funds that were used to operate not only his law firm, but to pay his personal mortgages.

The former NFL player investors were provided fraudulent quarterly and year-end investment statements, according to the release.

Howard pleaded guilty back in August in relation to his representation of former National Football League players, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

His 14 year prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, as well as a requirement to pay a restitution of $12.64 million, per the statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service–Criminal Investigations, worked on the investigation with assistance the U.S. Securities, Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Justin M. Keen and David P. Byron.

