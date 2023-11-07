Israel resolutions spark intense debate in Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Debates erupted during Florida’s special legislative session on Tuesday.

State representatives voted on resolutions to condemn the Hamas terror attacks in Israel. Two of them passed easily, but the other received intense criticism.

“A massacre is occurring now,” Rep. Angie Nixon, (D) Jacksonville, said.

Nixon hoped members of the Florida House of Representatives would support her call for “de-escalation and Cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine.”

“There are innocent lives being lost right now. Those from the UN. I’m just worried about, I’m worried about the babies,” the representative told reporters after Tuesday’s special session.

Nixon’s resolution was one of three for support in Israel. Her resolution was the only one mentioning Occupied Palestine, drawing criticism from both sides of the aisle.

“If you vote for this, you are putting my child and every Jewish child in this state at risk,” Rep. Randy Fine, (R) Palm Bay, told members on the House floor before the vote. “If you vote for this, you are an anti-Semite.”

“There was no need to file this. We will not back down anymore. We will not be silent. We will not suffer another Holocaust,” Rep. Mike Gottlieb, (D) Davie, said.

In the end, only Nixon and one other Democrat voted for the resolution.

“I’m heartbroken, especially for my Muslim, the Muslim community and the Palestinian community. They’ve been demonized,” Nixon said.

Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, (D) Hillsborough, told reporters Tuesday that she asked Nixon to withdraw her resolution. Speaker Paul Renner said she could’ve done so up until the vote.

The House also approved funding for Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts, expanding vouchers for students with unique abilities and increasing security for Jewish Day Schools and other groups at risk of anti-Semitic attacks.

The Senate will vote on similar plans tomorrow.

