Kenny Chesney announces 2024 tour with Zac Brown Band

(Gray News) – Country music icon Kenny Chesney is hitting the road on a co-headlining tour with Zac Brown Band next year, Chesney announced Tuesday.

The Sun Goes Down 2024 tour will hit 18 cities across the country, starting April 20 in Tampa and ending Aug. 23 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Opening acts include Uncle Kracker and Megan Moroney.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

April 20 — Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

April 27 — Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 4 — U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

May 11 — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

May 18 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

May 25 — FedEx Field, Washington, D.C.

June 1 — Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

June 8 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 15 — Soldier Field, Chicago

June 22 — American Family Field, Milwaukee

July 6 — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

July 13 — Lumen Field, Seattle

July 20 — SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

July 27 — Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Aug. 3 — Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Aug. 10 — US Ford Field, Detroit

Aug. 17 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 23 — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

For more information, visit Chesney’s website here.

