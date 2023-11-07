Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Single-vehicle crash occurs near Tallahassee National Cemetery

All westbound lanes are shut down near the area
A single vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning near the Tallahassee National Cemetery,...
A single vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning near the Tallahassee National Cemetery, according to Leon County Sheriff’s office.(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A single vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning near the Tallahassee National Cemetery, according to Leon County Sheriff’s office.

The crash took place near the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and March Road, causing westbound lanes to shut down and one eastbound lane to close to assist with traffic flow.

The sheriff’s office advises everyone to avoid the area until further notice as crews work to clear the scene.

This story will be updated.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson looks at jurors as his defense attorney presents closing arguments Monday, Nov....
Charlie Adelson found guilty in murder-for-hire of Dan Markel
Charlie Adelson rubs his face as he waits for his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum to present...
Jury deliberating in Charlie Adelson murder trial
Charlie Adelson talks with his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum before taking the stand to...
LIVE BLOG: Closing arguments wrap in Charlie Adelson trial, jury now deliberating
A sunny Sunday will close out the weekend.
Temperatures climbing into the 80s to start the work week
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Adderley Amphitheater in Cascades Park.
What’s Brewing - 50 Years of Hip-Hop Celebration Concert

Latest News

The Liberty County volleyball fell in Monday's Class 1A state semifinals, while Branford swept...
Liberty County volleyball falls, Branford seals up spot in 1A state title game
Chiles celebrated in a big way, as three Timberwolves signed their letters of intent in front...
Chiles High School celebrates three signings Monday
Most polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Here’s everything you need to know before Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia
Hurricane Idalia caused $447 million worth of damage to Florida farmers.
Initial Hurricane Idalia recovery money gets initial ok in special session