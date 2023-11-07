Liberty County volleyball falls, Branford seals up spot in 1A state title game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County volleyball team’s hopes for a repeat state championship ended Monday after falling 3-1 to Baker in the Class 1A state semifinals.

In the other semifinal, Branford swept Newberry to seal up their spot in the Class 1A state championship game. Tuesday’s state title game will be played at 4:00 in Winter Haven.

