Markel family reflects on Charlie Adelson’s murder conviction
A jury found Adelson guilty of the murder-for-hire of his sister’s ex-husband, Dan Markel
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One day after Charlie Adelson was found guilty of Dan Markel’s murder, the Markel family spoke with WCTV about their reactions to the verdict.
Mother Ruth Markel and sister Shelly Markel said the jury’s decision lifted a weight off their shoulders.
The two were in the courtroom for each day of testimony. They were also joined by Phil Markel, Dan Markel’s father. The family says they’re grateful for the state attorney’s office and the law enforcement who helped bring their loved one’s killers to justice.
“They’ve done a tremendous job,” Ruth said.
She told WCTV this journey hasn’t been easy. Charlie is the fourth person convicted for Markel’s murder. It took years to prosecute the two hit men, Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia, and Charlie’s co-conspirator, Katherine Magbanua.
“Our life is like a rollercoaster,” Ruth said. “There’s been a lot of hearings. There’s a lot of times where there’s been disappointments like the mistrial of Katie, and waiting now. I mean, every trial, you’re in uncertainty.”
With this latest conviction, things feel different.
Now, they’re taking a moment to reflect on Dan Markel’s life and legacy as a son, brother and father.
“We get caught up in the trial and the crime,” Shelly said. “And I just really want to remember the person and who he was and what he was for us.”
WCTV asked Ruth and Shelly if they would like to see more members of the Adelson family prosecuted for Dan’s murder. They said for now, they just want to live in the moment and be thankful for this verdict.
Catch up on the rest of the trial here:
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.
Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.