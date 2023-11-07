Markel family reflects on Charlie Adelson’s murder conviction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One day after Charlie Adelson was found guilty of Dan Markel’s murder, the Markel family spoke with WCTV about their reactions to the verdict.

Mother Ruth Markel and sister Shelly Markel said the jury’s decision lifted a weight off their shoulders.

“I do think sort of enjoying this feeling of relief and you know, living in this moment is critical for us.”

The two were in the courtroom for each day of testimony. They were also joined by Phil Markel, Dan Markel’s father. The family says they’re grateful for the state attorney’s office and the law enforcement who helped bring their loved one’s killers to justice.

“They’ve done a tremendous job,” Ruth said.

Phil and Ruth Markel listen as Charlie Adelson testifies on his own behalf in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Pool camera)

She told WCTV this journey hasn’t been easy. Charlie is the fourth person convicted for Markel’s murder. It took years to prosecute the two hit men, Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia, and Charlie’s co-conspirator, Katherine Magbanua.

“Our life is like a rollercoaster,” Ruth said. “There’s been a lot of hearings. There’s a lot of times where there’s been disappointments like the mistrial of Katie, and waiting now. I mean, every trial, you’re in uncertainty.”

The Markel family comments on guilty verdict for Charlie Adelson. (Pool Camera)

With this latest conviction, things feel different.

“Until this point, it’s been the convictions of strangers. It’s gratifying to see that the chain is now reaching the people that organized it and orchestrated this murder, and so there is a certain element of satisfaction that the prosecution has reached a key person in this murder.”

Now, they’re taking a moment to reflect on Dan Markel’s life and legacy as a son, brother and father.

“We get caught up in the trial and the crime,” Shelly said. “And I just really want to remember the person and who he was and what he was for us.”

Dan Markel (WCTV)

WCTV asked Ruth and Shelly if they would like to see more members of the Adelson family prosecuted for Dan’s murder. They said for now, they just want to live in the moment and be thankful for this verdict.

