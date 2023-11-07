No. 18 Florida State women’s basketball cruises through Charleston Southern in season opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State tops Charleston Southern 99-63 to open the 2023 season.

#FloridaState women’s basketball opens up the season with a win 99-63 over Charleston Southern. pic.twitter.com/1L9IC3N218 — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 7, 2023

Junior guard, O’Mariah Gordon, led the Seminoles with 21 points and six assists. FSU had five players put up double digits.

They were able to outscore the Buccaneers 58-25 in the first half.

Brianna Turnage won the rebound battle for the ‘Noles with eight rebounds in the win.

FSU starts the season off 1-0 and has now won 29 of their last 30 season openers.

Florida State will host No. 11 Tennessee on Thursday for their second game of the season. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

"As a player those are really the games you circle on your calendar."



No. 18 #FloridaState prepares to host No. 11 #Tennessee on Thursday night, a game that both head coach Brooke Wyckoff is excited for and ready to test her team in a top 20 showdown. pic.twitter.com/MYiblcRSuI — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 7, 2023

