Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

No. 18 Florida State women’s basketball cruises through Charleston Southern in season opener

FSU's O'Mariah Gordon lead Seminoles to victory with 21 points in season opener.
FSU's O'Mariah Gordon lead Seminoles to victory with 21 points in season opener.(WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State tops Charleston Southern 99-63 to open the 2023 season.

Junior guard, O’Mariah Gordon, led the Seminoles with 21 points and six assists. FSU had five players put up double digits.

They were able to outscore the Buccaneers 58-25 in the first half.

Brianna Turnage won the rebound battle for the ‘Noles with eight rebounds in the win.

FSU starts the season off 1-0 and has now won 29 of their last 30 season openers.

Florida State will host No. 11 Tennessee on Thursday for their second game of the season. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson looks at jurors as his defense attorney presents closing arguments Monday, Nov....
Charlie Adelson found guilty in murder-for-hire of Dan Markel
Charlie Adelson rubs his face as he waits for his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum to present...
Jury deliberating in Charlie Adelson murder trial
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate deadly Motel 6 shooting
Charlie Adelson talks with his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum before taking the stand to...
LIVE BLOG: Closing arguments wrap in Charlie Adelson trial, jury now deliberating
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill