What’s Brewing - Thomasville’s 28th annual Wildlife Arts Festival

Thomasville’s 28th annual Wildlife Arts Festival is “taking root” with a semi-permanent tree sculpture in honor of Leigh Perkins and Samuel Kellett.

This year’s festival honors precious traditions, the beauty of the region and the talent of those who transform it into art. The featured artist this year is Brennan Seward.

This year’s art unveiling is free and begins Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m.

It will be held at the UnVacant Lot, located on West Jackson Street in Thomasville.

For more information, visit ThomasvilleArts.org.

