Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Thomasville’s 28th annual Wildlife Arts Festival

This year’s festival honors precious traditions, the beauty of the region and the talent of those who transform it into art.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Thomasville’s 28th annual Wildlife Arts Festival is “taking root” with a semi-permanent tree sculpture in honor of Leigh Perkins and Samuel Kellett.

This year’s festival honors precious traditions, the beauty of the region and the talent of those who transform it into art. The featured artist this year is Brennan Seward.

This year’s art unveiling is free and begins Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m.

It will be held at the UnVacant Lot, located on West Jackson Street in Thomasville.

For more information, visit ThomasvilleArts.org.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson looks at jurors as his defense attorney presents closing arguments Monday, Nov....
Charlie Adelson found guilty in murder-for-hire of Dan Markel
Charlie Adelson rubs his face as he waits for his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum to present...
Jury deliberating in Charlie Adelson murder trial
Charlie Adelson talks with his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum before taking the stand to...
LIVE BLOG: Closing arguments wrap in Charlie Adelson trial, jury now deliberating
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A sunny Sunday will close out the weekend.
Temperatures climbing into the 80s to start the work week

Latest News

This year’s festival honors precious traditions, the beauty of the region and the talent of...
What’s Brewing - Thomasville’s 28th annual Wildlife Arts Festival
Former Tallahassee attorney Phillip Timothy Howard, 62, was sentenced to 14 years after facing...
Former Tallahassee attorney sentenced to 14 years for racketeering while representing former NFL players
A single vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning near the Tallahassee National Cemetery,...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Crash involving motorcycle and deer occurs near Tallahassee National Cemetery
The Liberty County volleyball fell in Monday's Class 1A state semifinals, while Branford swept...
Liberty County volleyball falls, Branford seals up spot in 1A state title game