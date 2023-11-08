Chiles High School volleyball looks to make history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The ladies of Chiles High are doing something that hasn’t been done since 2005. The Timberwolves volleyball team is back in the state final four for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Chiles faces Viera Wednesday in the Class 6A state semifinals, with the winner advancing to Thursday’s state title game.

To get to this point is a big deal. Now, it’s about playing their game, and not letting the moment get too big.

“From the beginning, this has been a goal of ours, and not just to go down there, but to also represent our area really well and come back with a title, something that a team here has never done before,” said head coach Kaitlin Jahn. “We’re excited to give it a shot.”

“I’m so excited. I got to bed every single night like I can’t stop thinking about it,” added sophomore setter Natalie Gibson. “It’s a dream. I feel like it’s not real. I’m so excited. I can’t wait.”

Wednesday’s state semifinal game is at 4:00.

