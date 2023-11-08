Community celebrates state champion Lanier County softball team with a parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s been a week and a half since the Lanier County softball team brought home the A Division Two state title. On Tuesday, they celebrated alongside all other Lanier County fall sports teams.

It was a fun night the entire community showed up to cheer on the Lady Dogs at a parade that drove right through downtown Lakeland, a special moment no one will forget anytime soon.

”They really show out. I think in Columbus we had over 100 people in our stands behind us cheering us on. Just today, and when we showed up after we won, there as about 100 people waiting for us when we got off the bus. It was a great time. Firetrucks shooting water off, and fireworks, it was a great time and it was a great time tonight seeing the community waving for us and cheering for us.”

Lanier County finished the season 24-4-1.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.