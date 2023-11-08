Florida State women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff visits the WCTV studio ahead of Tennessse match-up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 18th ranked Florida State women’s basketball team hosts #11 Tennessee on Thursday, the first Top 20 matchup at the Tuck for women’s hoops since 2019.

The Seminoles and Tennessee are two of just eight programs that have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last 10 seasons. Fans are encouraged to wear white to Thursday’s game, which tips at 6:00. The first 500 fans get free rally towels.

