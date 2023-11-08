High school athletes sign Wednesday across the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s the first week high school athletes, minus football, can sign college scholarships, and several athletes took advantage of the moment.

FLORIDA HIGH

Ashlyn Powell - softball - Thomas University

Dillyn Suggs - softball - Campbell University

Amelia Wass de Czege - volleyball - South Florida

Dakota Morris - basketball - Barry University

Mackenzie Hultquist - volleyball - Florida State

LEON

Amelia Haggins - volleyball - Tulane

Patrick Koon - cross country - Stanford

LOWNDES

Tate Sirmans - baseball - Ole Miss

Carson Page - baseball - Georgia Tech

Noah Thigpen - baseball - Troy

