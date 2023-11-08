High school athletes sign Wednesday across the Big Bend and South Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s the first week high school athletes, minus football, can sign college scholarships, and several athletes took advantage of the moment.
FLORIDA HIGH
Ashlyn Powell - softball - Thomas University
Dillyn Suggs - softball - Campbell University
Amelia Wass de Czege - volleyball - South Florida
Dakota Morris - basketball - Barry University
Mackenzie Hultquist - volleyball - Florida State
LEON
Amelia Haggins - volleyball - Tulane
Patrick Koon - cross country - Stanford
Jay Campbell
Chase Davis
Phillip Garcia
LOWNDES
Tate Sirmans - baseball - Ole Miss
Carson Page - baseball - Georgia Tech
Noah Thigpen - baseball - Troy
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.
Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.