High school athletes sign Wednesday across the Big Bend and South Georgia

Several high school athletes signed college scholarships on Wednesday.
Several high school athletes signed college scholarships on Wednesday.
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s the first week high school athletes, minus football, can sign college scholarships, and several athletes took advantage of the moment.

FLORIDA HIGH

Ashlyn Powell - softball - Thomas University

Dillyn Suggs - softball - Campbell University

Amelia Wass de Czege - volleyball - South Florida

Dakota Morris - basketball - Barry University

Mackenzie Hultquist - volleyball - Florida State

LEON

Amelia Haggins - volleyball - Tulane

Patrick Koon - cross country - Stanford

LOWNDES

Tate Sirmans - baseball - Ole Miss

Carson Page - baseball - Georgia Tech

Noah Thigpen - baseball - Troy

