OIG’s unannounced inspection identifies several issues at Tallahassee women’s federal prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An inspection was released of a women’s prison in Tallahassee with an adjacent male detention center, showcasing significant issues with food services, housing units, healthcare treatments, and overall safety and security.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Office Inspector General (OIG) announced the on-site inspection Wednesday, which was conducted in May 2023 at the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee.

Several serious operational deficiencies were identified as a result of the inspection, which was the second unannounced inspection under the DOJ OIG’s new BOP inspections program, according to the Wednesday release.

At the female prison, moldy bread as well as discolored and rotting vegetables were being served in a food preparation refrigerator, per the OIG. Evidence of rodent droppings, warped food containers, and bags of cereal with insects in them were also found in the food storage warehouses.

During the inspection, the OIG also found that female housing unit roofs routinely leaked, claiming that all five general population housing unit roofs needed to be replaced. “Additionally, we observed worn bedding, rusted inmate storage lockers, issues with showers and toilets, and black substances on walls and ceilings,” said the OIG.

Staff shortages, specifically Correctional Officers, were identified during the inspection, in which the OIG said were affecting inmate safety. According to the inspection, the staff shortages resulted in serious issues such as “a lack of supervisory oversight at the male detention center; and operational deficiencies, such as weaknesses with inmate search procedures and limited security camera coverage, in core inmate management and security functions.”

The OIG also identified staff shortages in the health services department, which has allegedly caused “staff to modify the time of day it distributes insulin and drugs to female inmates, which may limit the therapeutic benefit of these drugs for certain inmates,” per the OIG.

According to staff and inmates, staff do not always enforce rules consistently and use offensive language when speaking with them. Inmates also told the OIG that they believed certain staff took retaliatory measures against them.

The OIG said they did not make recommendations in the report because in their prior work they have recommended that the BOP address many of these issues at an enterprise level.

“In monitoring the BOP’s efforts to address those recommendations at all of its institutions, we will track the actions the BOP takes at FCI Tallahassee,” said the OIG.

FCI Tallahassee is a low security federal correctional institution with a detention center, holding a total of 921 inmates, according to the institution’s website.

