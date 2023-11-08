Scholar Athlete of the Week: Maclay’s Ellie Jane Riner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Next week, Maclay senior golfer Ellie Jane Riner makes the trip down to the Mission Inn Resort & Club for the Class 1A state championship. It’s a trip she’s worked hard for, and the perfect end to a stellar career as a Marauder.

“Coming into my senior year, I didn’t really know what to expect scoring wise, but I worked as hard as I could and played really good and kept it fun,” she said. “I think that really helped too.”

Winning most certainly helps. Riner lost just one match all season before finishing second at regionals, a finish that sealed up a spot in next week’s Class 1A state championships.

“It’s really the cherry on top going out of my high school career.”

It’s a result of the work she’s put in.

“She doesn’t miss a day, whether that’s training with her swing coach, her putting coach, going out and playing all around the city,” said Cindy Stockstill.

“It was really important to leave a good expectation of what a golfer is to my team, because I’m going to be leaving them obviously so I want them to represent Maclay next year and future years very well,” said Riner.

As good as she is on the greens, she’s just as good in the classroom. Riner has a 4.46 GPA.

“There’s a lot of sacrifices I’ve made,” she said. “I’ve skipped out hanging out with my friends or going certain places just so I can do my schoolwork and get ahead.”

“She’s dedicated. She knows in order to excel out here on the course, she has to be strong in school,” added Stockstill. “That works together and she wouldn’t be able to be on the course if she was falling behind.”

A strong finish to her senior season is what she’s dedicated to now.

“Play as good as a I can, and whatever happens happens.”

“That’s just perfect, because she knows we’re not chasing perfection, we’re wanting to be the best self we can be,” added Stockstill. “I know she’s going to do that next week.”

And that’s a hole in one. Riner is set to sight to the University of North Georgia, where she wants to major in business. She said one day she wants to work at a golf course, giving lessons to other golfers.

