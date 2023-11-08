School voucher expansion heading to Gov. DeSantis’ desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A backlog of students with unique abilities who need vouchers could soon be cleared.

The Florida legislature signed off on changes to the program during this week’s special legislative session.

“As a parent of a unique abilities child, there are a cavalcade of things that you deal with. Making sure we provide those opportunities to those parents and those families, is equivocal and unquestionably the correct thing to do,” Sen. Jay Collins, (R) Tampa, said.

The scholarship for students with special needs was capped at nearly 41,000 students under a formula for this school year. The Department of Education will decide how many students would get the vouchers instead under the bill approved this week. State senators said this should get about 9,000 off the waitlist.

“We don’t leave people behind—especially our children. We are going to make sure we do the right thing as a state, fix this and come back to it for another bite if we need to next year,” Sen. Collins said.

Sen. Tina Scott Polsky, (D) Boca Raton, said she realized this week was just putting a band-aid on the problem and they want to see school vouchers addressed in the upcoming session.

“Too many people, the structure’s not set up and it wasn’t completely thought out,” Sen. Scott Polsky said.

Polsky said expanding school vouchers to every student in the state is why Florida legislators need this week’s special session.

“It’s important that the special needs children get priority over anyone else,” the senator said.

The legislature also approved money for Hurricane Idalia recovery and Jewish Day Schools security.

The governor’s office hasn’t said when he might sign the bills passed this special legislative session.

