Something Good - Christmas Connection will set up shop in heart of downtown Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With just weeks until opening day, the Christmas Connection was scrambling to find a site for its holiday donation center.

Now, FSU is stepping up to help and will donate space in the heart of downtown Tallahassee at Kleman Plaza.

“We’re totally relieved and so grateful,” Christmas Connection coordinator Pattie Malarney said. “We’re going to move in next week, so that’s how quickly everything is happening.”

The Christmas Connection helps more than 500 local families each year by providing gifts, food and necessities. It relies on donated retail or warehouse space each year to house its donation center.

This year, the site will be located at Kleman Plaza on the first floor of the Plaza Tower Commercial Units, with the entrance at the corner of Bronough and Pensacola Streets.

“We’re just thrilled. We can’t thank FSU enough,” Malarney said. “We’ll still be able to fulfill the needs of 540 families who really need our help this year. It’s been a tough year for many, many people.”

The site will open Sunday, November 26 and remain open daily as it collects donations to fulfill families’ wish lists.

The donation center will be located at :

Plaza Tower Commercial Units 1-6

309 South Bronough Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Hours:

Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Malarney says about 60% of its families are adopted each year and the other 40% will receive gifts from the donation center. Adoption applications are already available online at TheChristmasConnection.org.

