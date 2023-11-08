Tell Me Something Good
Thomas County Central football focused on Friday's first round game

Thomas County Central hosts St. Pius X in their first round game
Thomas County Central Football Friday Night
Thomas County Central Football Friday Night(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Believe it or not, the postseason is here for high school football teams in both the Big Bend and south Georgia, and Thomas County Central is one of the teams to watch. The Jackets finished the regular season 10-0, are back to back region champs, and they’re one of the top teams in the state in AAAAAA.

All of that is great, but head coach Justin Rogers is quick to point out what you did in the regular season doesn’t mean much now.

The Jackets open their road to Atlanta and the AAAAAA state title game at home this Friday night against St. Pius X, and to get where they want to be it all starts with a win on Friday.

“The biggest thing is everywhere it’s 0-0 right now,” he said. “There’s 32 teams in here and everyone has the exact same record 0-0, and you have to go 1-0. You can’t have a hiccup. Your focus has to reset and go in and while we’re very proud of the accomplishment we had during the regular season, it doesn’t earn you anything now.”

Thomas County Central is a one seed thanks to winning their region. Their match-up with St. Pius X is set for 7:30 at the Jacket’s Nest on Friday night.

