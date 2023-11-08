Tell Me Something Good
Two elderly kayakers rescued after being stranded on Ochlockonee River

Several local agencies, a drone and a helicopter assisted with the search of the kayakers
Two elderly kayakers were rescued Tuesday night after being lost on the Ochlockonee River.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two elderly kayakers were rescued Tuesday night after being lost on the Ochlockonee River.

Around 7:14 p.m. on Tuesday, a search and rescue was initiated for the kayakers, according to Bradfordville Fire and Rescue (BVFRD). The entire operation took place until about 2 a.m.

Initial info suggested that the two kayakers were stranded just north of Iron Bridge Landing, according to BVFRD. As a result, BVFRD and one Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) member traveled north by boat to search.

A few hundreds yard in, trees were down, which BVFRD said caused them to beach the boat and continue the search on foot, crisscrossing the river up to waist deep at times.

After searching for at least an hour, BVFRD said it became apparent that the initial location was not accurate. As a result, TFD utilized their drone to continue the search.

The two kayakers were eventually located miles north of the initial location with the assistance of a helicopter, according to BVFRD. The two were found across the river, stranded on the sand.

Responders used a giant tree that was laying across to get across while others waded over, according to BVFRD.

The kayakers were assessed for injuries, provided blankets and coats before being floated across the river in their kayaks to awaiting stretchers and teams to carry them “hundreds of yards through the woods,” per BVFRD.

Tallahassee Fire Department, Leon County EMS, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Gadsden County EMS, and others assisted with the search also.

