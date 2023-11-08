Tell Me Something Good
Valdosta City Commission race heading to runoff election

The runoff will take place December 5
Nick Harden and Bill Love
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - One election night was not enough for two contenders in the Valdosta City Commission, Seat 7 race.

None of the four candidates managed to secure 50 percent of the vote, sending it to a December 5 runoff election.

Valdosta City Commission seat 7
Nick Harden will face off against Bill Love for the seat on December 5.

At last tabulation, Harden received 47% of votes. He was followed by Love with 28% of ballots, and Albin Payton Jr. and Edgar Tooley were consecutively behind him with under 20% of the votes each.

NICK HARDEN AND BILL LOVE
