Valdosta City Commission race heading to runoff election

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - One election night was not enough for two contenders in the Valdosta City Commission, Seat 7 race.

None of the four candidates managed to secure 50 percent of the vote, sending it to a December 5 runoff election.

Valdosta City Commission seat 7 (WCTV)

Nick Harden will face off against Bill Love for the seat on December 5.

At last tabulation, Harden received 47% of votes. He was followed by Love with 28% of ballots, and Albin Payton Jr. and Edgar Tooley were consecutively behind him with under 20% of the votes each.

NICK HARDEN AND BILL LOVE (WCTV)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.