Warm and dry for now, better chance for rain by the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another afternoon with highs in the 80s across the area. Your Thursday will be similar with mostly sunny skies and temperatures above average.

Friday a cold front approaches the area from the northwest. This will mainly increase cloud cover for Friday. Saturday showers will be possible but it will be light and spotty with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds and small rain chances will stick around through Sunday and Monday. Rain chances are around 20 to 30%. At this point, we will take what we can get with rainfall.

Next week a cooler airmass will take over. Highs will fall near to slightly below average for this time of year. A little bit of everything weather-wise in the next week, just not snow... haha

Tropics look quiet and should remain that way this week... and likely beyond.

Watch the attached video for a breakdown of the rain chances this weekend.

