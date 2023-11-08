Tell Me Something Good
Warmth sticking around through the end of the week

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Staying warm and dry for now...
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another afternoon with highs above average in the 80s. Little change over the next few days.

By the weekend, clouds return, and noticeably cooler air in the afternoon hours courtesy of a cold front.

The same front will bring small rain chances through the weekend. We may be able to squeeze out some light showers across the area, but not everyone will get wet.

Watch the attached video for the breakdown.

