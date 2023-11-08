What’s Brewing - Jo Koy world tour

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Coming off the highly anticipated universal picture film Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix series special, comedian Jo Koy announced his 2023 world tour.

The world tour is set to make a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center next Thursday, Nov. 16.

If you’re in for a laugh, tickets start at $46.

The live stand-up comedy show begins at 8 p.m.

Jo’s comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

To purchase tickets, visit the Tuckerciviccenter.com.

