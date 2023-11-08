Tell Me Something Good
What's Brewing - Jo Koy world tour

Comedian Jo Koy is set to make a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Coming off the highly anticipated universal picture film Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix series special, comedian Jo Koy announced his 2023 world tour.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The world tour is set to make a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center next Thursday, Nov. 16.

If you’re in for a laugh, tickets start at $46.

The live stand-up comedy show begins at 8 p.m.

Jo’s comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

To purchase tickets, visit the Tuckerciviccenter.com.

